Fontana, Sapong propel Union to comfortable win over nine-man Revs

The Philadelphia Union made a few splashes this offseason bringing in some attacking talent, but it was an academy product and an MLS veteran who made the biggest splash in Saturday’s 2018 opener.

Academy product Anthony Fontana and star striker C.J. Sapong each netted goals to give Jim Curtin’s side a 2-0 home win over the New England Revolution at Talen Energy Stadium. Fontana tapped home the Union’s opening goal before halftime, while Sapong added an insurance goal on a quick counter-attack later in the match.

Andre Blake’s number was called upon early for the Union, stopping Juan Agudelo from close-range on a counter attack six minutes in. Diego Fagundez’s follow-up effort was blocked by Jack Elliott.

Revs keeper Matt Turner punched David Accam’s effort away from point blank range after 21 minutes, before C.J. Sapong missed the follow-up chance.

The Revolution were reduced to 10-men in the 24th minute after Antonio Delamea tripped Sapong on a break away. It was the Slovenian’s second red card in the last two seasons, and his first since Sept. 13th 2017.

Haris Medunjanin could not make the most from the ensuing free kick, missing to the left of the left post. Sapong came close again to breaking the deadlock, but headed wide from two yards out in the 31st minute.

Turner though kept his side in it, punching Fabian Herbers’ blistering right-footed volley out for a corner kick.

Anthony Fontana put the Union ahead after 43 minutes, pouncing on a loose ball inside of the box for his first MLS goal.

Despite being down a man, the Revs had a go for it and almost found an equalizer after 55 minutes. Teal Bunbury sprung a fast break and forced Blake into a strong save after aiming for the bottom-left corner.

Substitute winger Cory Burke made a quick impact after coming onto the pitch, setting up Sapong for his first goal of the season. Sapong now has 33 league goals since joining Philadelphia back in 2015.

The Revolution’s woes continued after 86 minutes when Claude Dielna saw a second yellow card after bundling Burke over on a counter attack. The sending off reduced New England to nine-men.

At the final whistle, the Union earned their first win of the new season by a 2-0 scoreline. Blake made three saves in the clean sheet, while Turner made four saves in the defeat.

The Union are off next weekend but return to action on Mar. 17th as they welcome the Columbus Crew to town. Brad Friedel’s MLS coaching debut did not turn out as he would’ve wanted, and now the Revolution return home for a Mar. 10th date with the Colorado Rapids.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Anthony Fontana was lively from the opening whistle for the Union and his hard work got paid off with his first MLS goal. The 19-year-old, who will hope to keep his spot in the starting line-up with the arrival of Borek Dockal, pounced on a loose ball in the box and also created several other chances offensively for the Union.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH



The Revolution had some strong chances in the opening half but quickly had to switch to the defensive following Delamea’s sending off. The Slovenian defender foolishly took down Sapong on a breakaway, forcing his teammates to take their foot of the gas offensively.

MATCH TO FORGET

Antonio Delamea had a horrid start to his 2018 campaign, seeing red in the opening match of the season. The Slovenian will now see a suspension from MLS which also hurts his chances of making the starting XI when he returns.