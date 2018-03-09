Friday Kickoff: Neymar misses Barcelona, Kimmich signs new deal and more

After leaving the club this summer, Neymar reportedly regrets his move away from Barcelona.

Neymar reportedly has a desire to return to Barcelona after joining PSG this past summer. (REPORT)

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new deal to remain with Bayern Munich until 2023. (REPORT)

Barcelona has reportedly finalized the €40 million signing of Gremio midfielder Arthur. (REPORT)

David Luiz reportedly wishes to stay at Chelsea if Antonio Conte leaves the club this summer. (REPORT)

While he is happy with his current situation, Thomas Muller says he cannot guarantee that he will spend the rest of his career at Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

AC Milan is interested in pursuing Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina should Gianluigi Donnarumma push to leave the club.(REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

