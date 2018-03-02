Friday Kickoff: Osorio turns down Mexico extension, Tottenham eyes Reus and more

Mexico’s manager remains undecided on his future ahead of the World Cup.

Juan Carlos Osorio says he has turned down offers to extend his contract with Mexico as his future with El Tri will depend on the team’s results at the World Cup as well as what other offers he receives. (REPORT)

While the Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with a new contract, Marco Reus has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola says the young goalkeeper should leave AC Milan. (REPORT)

Raiola also revealed that another one of his clients, Mario Balotelli, is targeting a move to Serie A or the Premier League. (REPORT)

Juventus has reportedly targeted Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. (REPORT)

Manchester City’s Jefferson Mendy is targeting a March return from his long-term injury absence. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Sean Davis and Bradley Wright-Phillips led the New York Red Bulls to a win over Olimpa. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders rode a dominant second half to victory over Santa Tecla. (READ)

The first edition of the SBI MLS Power Rankings dropped on Thursday. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the Top 10 newcomers to watch in MLS this season.

In addition, check out a list of the Top 10 familiar faces in new places. (READ)

SBI also examines the most hopeful and hopeless teams in MLS. (READ)

The USWNT took down Germany to open the SheBelieves Cup. (READ)

Following a rollercoaster two-year period in Europe, Perry Kitchen is looking forward to leading a rebuilt LA Galaxy. (READ)