Bobby Wood set to play under new manager as Hamburg fires Hollerbach

Hamburg relieved Bernd Hollerbach of his managerial duties Monday after a suffering their third consecutive loss.
The team that features U.S. Men’s National Team forward Bobby Wood sits 17th in the Bundesliga table, with a seven-point gap between itself and 16th-place Mainz.
Replacing Hollerbach is under-21 boss Christian Titz, who will take over for the remainder of the season.
In recent weeks, Wood’s playing time has diminished, as he played 103 minutes over three games. Wood’s only had one 90-minute outing since returning from the Winter break, while the club has earned three points from three draws in that time span.
Hamburg is currently on a 13-match winless run that dates back to November 26.
Looks like Wood will be looking for a new team. Coaching changes in Europe seem to almost always be bad for American players.
Maybe 2 Bundesliga is his level. I just hope he doesn’t consider MLS
Not making excuses for Wood because he has struggled this season but he is normally starved of any service and when he has gotten the few opportunities he hasn’t finished. Maybe new manager will change formation and might be helpful. Overall a poor year for him and the whole team. Maybe a call up this month could bring a little confidence back
