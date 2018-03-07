Hertha Berlin coach: Jonathan Klinsmann is "way too American"

Hertha Berlin head coach Zsolt Petry had some choice words for his American reserve goalkeeper.

Jonathan Klinsmann has made one start for the German club after starting the season injured. He hasn’t played since making that first appearance against Ostersunds in Europa League action after Hertha were effectively eliminated from the tournament.

Now, the U.S. U-20 number one keeper has his coach calling him out for not proving his worth and not being focused enough.

“When it comes to the basics, he’s definitely got it and athletically he has developed well, too,” Petry told Kicker. “He has the skills, but he is not able to execute them on the pitch on a day-to-day basis.

“The reliable, serious and focused German way of working has not completely reached him. He still is way too American. The development of his personality has stopped.

“If he manages to improve, he could become an option. If not, it is going to be difficult.”