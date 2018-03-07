Hertha Berlin coach: Jonathan Klinsmann is "way too American"

Hertha Berlin head coach Zsolt Petry had some choice words for his American reserve goalkeeper.
Jonathan Klinsmann has made one start for the German club after starting the season injured. He hasn’t played since making that first appearance against Ostersunds in Europa League action after Hertha were effectively eliminated from the tournament.
Now, the U.S. U-20 number one keeper has his coach calling him out for not proving his worth and not being focused enough.
“When it comes to the basics, he’s definitely got it and athletically he has developed well, too,” Petry told Kicker. “He has the skills, but he is not able to execute them on the pitch on a day-to-day basis.
“The reliable, serious and focused German way of working has not completely reached him. He still is way too American. The development of his personality has stopped.
“If he manages to improve, he could become an option. If not, it is going to be difficult.”
So the coach is basically saying that he isn’t very mature. Hmm, who could have guessed?
LikeLike
Coach speak for saying he’s not as stoic and reserved as the typical local German prospect. Makes too many jokes and laughs too much and so forth. Unless that filters into how he prepares and trains what does it have to do with his performance as a soccer player.
LikeLike
So you’re suggesting personal dislikes or grudges shouldn’t keep a deserving player from being selected. Not sure Jonathon’s father would agree.
LikeLike
???????????Anti-American bias anyone? Look, if he is being lazy, that’s one thing. but don’t just say its because he’s American.
LikeLike
Keep in mind this was very likely translated and wasn’t meant the way you are taking it.
I believe what he is saying is that JK jr. is inconsistent and immature compared to the German player at his age. This is completely reasonable considering the German player at that level has been in a professional environment since a school boy and this American player was far from it (Academy, then College).
LikeLike
What does that even mean?
And here we are with 90% of the fans on here celebrating like it’s the greatest thing ever each time any US youngster goes to Europe
LikeLike
I think it probably means he is getting use to being a professional and for JK he has probably had a privileged upbringing because of who his father is and now has to earn things for himself. It’s no secret that most of the players that go to Europe take a little bit of time to adjust, just listen to their interviews when they describe the difference in the intensity around the training and the difference in the way nothing is guaranteed at any level.
LikeLike
Rumor has it the coaching staff has had enough of is temper tantrums every time there is no orange slices after practice.
LikeLike