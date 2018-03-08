Hertha manager, sporting director defend Jonathan Klinsmann following criticism from goalkeeper coach

Hertha Berlin’s goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry took some shots at Jonathan Klinsmann on Wednesday, and now his bosses are unhappy about it.

“First thing is that I will have a talk with our goalkeeper coach about internal and external communication,” said Michael Preetz, the club’s sporting director.

He then spoke about where Klinsmann’s development stands.

“There are things that he has to work on, no doubt about it,” Preetz said. “But we are in a constant exchange with him. And when we dealt with what happen over the last couple of days, we will continue to go on this road with him.”

The club’s head coach Pal Dardai also chimed in on the drama, saying that his coach’s comments were “too negative.”

“I don’t think Zsolt is such an extremely negative man,” he said. “He has a very good relationship with his goalkeepers. I think this story has been written a notch too negative.”

Preetz admitted that Klinsmann is far and away the third choice keeper at the club for right now, but he also preached patience in his development, feeling they still have something in the 20-year-old son of Jurgen Klinsmann.

“We always knew that we needed time and patience with Jonathan Klinsmann. We are in a situation where we are thinking about the new season in the coming weeks and months, “said Preetz. “With Rune Jarstein and Thomas Kraft, we have two goalkeepers who are rightfully number one and two. There’s a battery of young boys behind us.”