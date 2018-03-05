Kamara, Alessandrini lead LA Galaxy over Timbers

Ola Kamara started his LA Galaxy career right and he got some help from last year’s team MVP in a winning cause.

Kamara scored his first goal with his new team and Romain Alessandrini added the would be winner a couple minutes later as the Galaxy took down the visiting Portland Timbers by a 2-1 score.

The Timbers had the first great chance of the game against the run of play. In the 20th minute, winger Andy Polo created a turnover in the Galaxy half. played a one-two with Diego Valeri, and was left through on goal. He put his shot right at goalkeeper David Bingham, however.

It was the Galaxy jumping on the board first in the 32nd minute, however. It was the newcomer Kamara with the finish after Jonathan dos Santos lopped a cross onto the head of Rolf Feltscher, who promptly nodded to dos Santos for the tap in.

Two minutes later, Alessandrini doubled the lead with a sliding finish from near the penalty spot.

The Timbers brought the pressure in the second half and were rewarded in the 66th minute. It came when Sebastian Blanco collected a pass from Fanendo Adi and began streaking down the left flank. He closed in on goal and snuck a shot past Bingham from a tight angle to cut the lead in half.

The pressure continued for Portland, but they failed to put anything else in the goal and the Galaxy held onto their 2-1 advantage.

Next up for the Galaxy is a trip across the country to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC next Sunday. The Timbers will also head to the New York area to face the Red Bulls in Harrison on Saturday night.

Man of the Match

Romain Alessandrini may have had an abbreviated game, but he was stellar in his time on the pitch. He scored the Galaxy’s second goal, hit the post on another shot, and overall had a strong game for the home side. It’s a shame that he was forced off with a hamstring injury just after the hour mark.

Moment of the Match

The second of the Galaxy’s goals came just a couple minutes after their first and successfully took Portland out of the game.

Match to Forget

Liam Ridgewell and Larrys Mabiala will have a lot of questions to answer after their poor defensive showing. They were caught ball watching and standing still on both of the Galaxy’s goals which ultimately cost the Timbers a shot a points.