Kamara, Davies open their accounts in Whitecaps win over Impact

Two star players opened their respective Vancouver Whitecaps accounts in the team’s season opener at home against the Montreal Impact.

Kei Kamara scord his first goal for the club while Alphonso Davies scored his first MLS goal in a 2-1 win over the visiting Impact.

The first half remained scoreless however the Whitecaps counted on a few chances. Impact center back Victor Cabrera was responsible for three fouls early in the game resulting in well-positioned free kicks.

The Whitecaps did not take advantage of the opportunities given to them by the Impact and retreated to the locker room on levelled pegging.

It was the Whitecaps who finally scored first with 63 minutes into the game. Kamara, the Caps’ big winter acquisition, accepted Davies’ cross from the left flank with a headed effort that hit the left goal post before finding itself in the back of the net.

The Whitecaps added a second goal only seven minutes later. With a through ball on the right flank, Cristian Techera annihilated Daniel Lovitz with speed. Alone on his side, Techera crossed the ball over to Davies and his shot found the back of the net.

The Impact took a goal back from the hosts at the 81st minute courtesy of Italian striker Matteo Mancosu. Daniel Lovitz, from his left flank, crossed toward the far post and found the veteran who headed the ball passed Jakob Marinovic to bring the score back to one.

Rejuvenated by the late goal, the Impact soldiered on to get an equalizer. Mancosu almost got his second goal of the game, his shot from the middle of the box missed to the right. Ultimately it was too little to late for the Impact’s resurgence and the Whitecaps took up all three points in their season opener.

Man of the Match

Alphonso Davies, with the help of his Canadian teammate Marcel de Jong, dominated the left side of the pitch. The 17 year-old crossed the ball to give Kei Kamara his first goal as a Whitecap and got himself his first MLS goal.

Moment of the Match

Cristian Techera beats Daniel Lovitz with speed on the right flank and crosses the ball to Alphonso Davies. The teenage star’s shot was at first saved by Evan Bush but mishandled and the ball crossed goal line resulting in his first ever MLS goal.

Match to Forget

The only health center back on the Impact’s roster, Victor Cabrera committed a lot of fouls that could have resulted in a one-sided affair at BC Place. Had the Whitecaps converted the free kicks into goals, the Argentine would have felt sorry to let his indiscipline dictate the match. The Argentine was manhandled by Kei Kamara and will want to revaluate his defensive play.