Kamara, Shea score as Whitecaps topple the Dynamo on the road

Kei Kamara bagged his 100th career MLS goal and Brek Shea scored as a substitute as the Vancouver Whitecaps traveled to Houston and got out with all three points.

Both teams exchanged half chances before Kamara opened the scoring in the 28th minute. He was shoved over in the box by Philippe Senderos as he rose to reach a cross, forcing the referee to point to the spot. The MLS veteran calmly stepped to the spot and smashed a shot past a diving Chris Seitz in the Houston goal.

The Dynamo would pull one back in less than ten minutes, however. Alberth Elis showed some nifty moves as he juked through the penalty area and hammered a shot over Stefan Marinovic.

Brek Shea, who was introduced in the 36th minute for an injured Marcel de Jong, broke the deadlock early in the second half. He got loose along the left flank and bolted past the Houston defense to catch a through pass before slipping a shot in with relative ease.

Houston tried to get themselves back into the match and did force a couple great saves out of Marinovic. He barely got a palm to a Rommel Quioto shot that was heading inside the far post in the 56th minute and then he robbed Andrew Wenger from point blank range in the 62nd.

That would sum up the chances for the home team as the Caps held on to take the points at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Whitecaps will continue their road trip on St. Patrick’s Day with a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United. Meanwhile the Dynamo will take on D.C. United next Saturday at the Maryland Soccerplex.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Stefan Marinovic single handedly kept the Caps in the lead with his two huge saves on clear cut Dynamo chances. He has big shoes to fill with the departure of David Ousted, but he certainly did so tonight.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Kei Kamara’s milestone goal from the penalty spot put the Dynamo in front and gave an MSL veteran a moment to remember.

MATCH TO FORGET

Philippe Senderos concede the penalty that allowed Kamara to open the scoring and simply wasn’t great in defense all night.