Kevin Molino suffers torn ACL

A big injury will rob Minnesota United of the team’s primary playmaker.

Midfielder Kevin Molino was diagnosed with a torn ACL, the club announced Monday. The midfielder will  undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair the injury.

The 27-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international was stretchered off in the 51st minute of the Loons’ 2-1 win over Orlando City in Week 2.

In his first two games of the season, Molino recorded two goals and an assist for the Loons, who earned their first victory Saturday.

Minnesota United returns to action on Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

