LAFC picks up second win in as many games with lopsided road victory over RSL

After toppling the Seattle Sounders in the club’s debut, LAFC continued to roll in their sophomore effort with another road win over a Western Conference contender.

Diego Rossi, Latif Blessing, Benny Feilhaber and Carlos Vela provided the goals for the expansion club in a 5-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium.

LAFC turned the match on its head within a three minute span, starting with Rossi’s second goal in as many weeks in the 30th minute. On the end of a perfectly weighted through ball from Marco Urena, Rossi slotted a shot past Nick Rimando to level the scoreline at one apiece.

Three minutes later, Blessing pushed LAFC into the lead on a tap-in. Rimando was left helpless as Steven Beitashour sent a cross through the six-yard box as Blessing was ruled onside for the close-range finish.

Just two minutes into the second half, Feilhaber pushed the score to 3-1 with Beitashour and Rossi once again setting up the goal.

After cruising through the rest of the second half, Rossi and Vela added a pair of late goals to seal the blowout. Rossi’s came first via an 81st-minute assist from Vela before Uruguayan star returned the favor for the Mexican star in the 86th.

RSL’s goal came 10 minutes before Rossi’s equalizer as Joao Plata scored from the spot following a foul from Dejan Jakovic. Plata’s initial shot was saved by Week 1 hero Tyler Miller, but Plata fired home the rebound for his first goal of the season.

LAFC now looks ahead to a clash with the LA Galaxy while Real Salt Lake takes on the New York Red Bulls next time out.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Diego Rossi followed up a strong debut with another big-time performance, finishing with two goals, a primary assist and two secondary assists.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

RSL had a chance to level the score early in the second half but, moments later, Feilhaber fired the third goal of the match to all but seal the result.

MATCH TO FORGET

Demar Phillips was caught out on the first goal in a match where his decision-making was questionable throughout.