MLS, Liga MX to face off for Campeones Cup as part of new partnership

A new partnership between MLS and Liga MX will see the leagues go head-to-head on a number of new occasions.

The two leagues announced on Tuesday that they have joined forces on a new partnership headlined by the introduction of a new “Campeones Cup”. The annual match will put the winner of Liga MX against the MLS Cup champion in a September match.

“Major League Soccer is proud to come together with Liga MX for this unprecedented partnership,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Together, we have a vision to elevate the popularity of our game to even higher levels in North America. We are excited to have the MLS champion take on Liga MX’s top club in the Campeones Cup this year and build further programs in the years to come.”

This year’s match will be hosted at BMO Field on Sept. 19 as Toronto FC will take on the winner a match between Liga MX’s Apertura champions, Tigres, and whichever team wins the Clausura championship.

In addition, Liga MX has committed to sending an All-Star team to face the MLS All-Stars in the annual midsummer match.

“For Mexican soccer, accepting the invitation to this project is a fantastic opportunity to meet our vital goals with a long-term vision,” added Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla. “First, it will allow us to grow closer to our fans in the United States and Canada, who are passionate about their Liga MX clubs.

“Second, it establishes a strategic alliance between the two leagues to exchange experiences and implement best practices throughout both organizations, which will organically assist the growth of soccer in the region.”

MLS and Liga MX sides are set to collide once again on Tuesday in Wednesday in CONCACAF Champions League action.