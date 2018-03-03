MLS Saturday: Your Running Commentary

The MLS season is here, and it begins on Saturday with some intriguing matchups.

It all starts at BMO Field as the defender MLS Cup champion Toronto FC host the Columbus Crew to open the season. Action then moves to Houston as the Dynamo host Atlanta United in a clash of two of the league’s top attacks.

In the evening, the Philadelphia Union host the New England Revolution in Brad Friedel’s head coaching debut while a new-look Orlando City faces off with D.C. United. Fresh off of their midweek CONCACAF Champions League loss, FC Dallas hosts Real Salt Lake in a clash of two Western Conference playoff contenders.

The day then concludes in San Jose as the Earthquakes host Minnesota United in the day’s final match.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

1 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Houston Dynamo vs. Atlanta United

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City vs. D.C. United

8 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United