MLS Ticker: Alessandrini out, Revs reportedly shopping Nemeth and more

Romain Alessandrini will miss the LA Galaxy’s match against New York City FC this weekend thanks to a hamstring injury suffered in the second half of Sunday’s clash with the Portland Timbers.

“He has a little bit of a hamstring strain,” head coach Sigi Schmid said. “He went back to the doctor today, so we’ll have a better idea what the long-term prognosis is. It looks like he’s not available for New York, but there is a good chance that he’ll be available for Vancouver.”

The Frenchman was forced off shortly after scoring what would be the game winning goal against Portland. Schmid doesn’t want to take any chances this early in the season. He is hoping a week off will keep his star midfielder strong for the rest of the season.

Here’s a closer look at more MLS news:

new england shopping krisztian nemeth

The New England Revolution are reportedly trying to deal forward Krisztian Nemeth and have offered him to several teams over the past few weeks. He came to Gillette Stadium just last year, when the Revs bought him from the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in TAM, $200,000 in GAM, and an international roster spot.

Despite the offers, the Revs are yet to find a taker and may need to cover some of his $1 million salary if they want to get rid of him.

toronto fc signs chris mavinga to a contract extension

Toronto FC have signed Chris Mavinga to a new multi-year contract extension.

“From the moment he joined Toronto FC, Chris has made a significant positive impact for our club and was an important figure in our success last season in winning the treble,” said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We are pleased to extend his contract and ensure he will remain a part of our club as we open our title defences this season.”

Mavinga came to the club last season and started 24 matches in the regular season and all five of Toronto’s playoff games.

kortne ford to miss 8-10 weeks with mcl sprain

Rapids defender Kortne Ford sprained his MCL in training and will miss the next eight to ten weeks. He picked up the knock in a team scrimmage on Saturday. The second-year homegrown defender from the University of Denver started 19 matches last season.

danladi, ramirez game time decisions for saturday

Minnesota United attackers Abu Danladi and Christian Ramirez are both injured and may miss Saturday’s match against Orlando City.

Danladi started last weekend’s game in San Jose against the Earthquakes, but came off after a half hour with a hamstring strain. Ramirez, who replaced Danladi, rolled his ankle during the match, but managed to see it out. Neither player has practiced this week.