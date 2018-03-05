MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 1

It was a chaotic week of MLS season openers as title contenders started the year with setbacks while a new club marked a perfect debut.

The Columbus Crew spoiled Toronto FC’s title celebration with a win at BMO Field. (READ)

Anthony Fontana and C.J. Sapong combined to lead the Philadelphia Union to a win over the nine-man New England Revolution. (READ)

The Houston Dynamo battered Atlanta United behind four first half goals. (READ)

A late goal from Stefanho Pinho saw Orlando City steal a point against D.C. United. (READ)

Following their midweek CONCACAF Champions League defeat, FC Dallas benefited from a late deflected goal in a tie with Real Salt Lake. (READ)

Danny Hoesen and Vako pushed the San Jose Earthquakes past Minnesota United despite a furious Loons comeback. (READ)

LAFC struck early through Diego Rossi and held on for a debut win over the Seattle Sounders. (READ)

NYCFC went into Children’s Mercy Park and emerged with a win over Sporting KC. (READ)

The Vancouver Whitecaps topped the Montreal Impact behind big efforts from Kei Kamara and Alphonso Davies. (READ)

Goals from Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini helped the LA Galaxy topple the Portland Timbers. (READ)