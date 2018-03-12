MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 2

The second week of the MLS regular season is in the books and there were plenty of standouts, some we have seen before and some that are new to the league spotlight.

Gyasi Zardes scored late from the penalty spot to give the Columbus Crew a 3-2 win over the Montreal Impact. (READ)

Chris Tierney struck with a free kick in the dying minutes to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. (READ)

Diego Rossi scored twice as LAFC downed Real Salt Lake, 5-1, to win their second straight match to open their existence. (READ)

A crazy final 20 minutes in Chicago resulted in Sporting Kansas City topping the Fire, 4-3. (READ)

Kei Kamara scored his 100th career MLS goal as the Vancouver Whitecaps took down the Houston Dynamo, 2-1. (READ)

17-year-old Ben Mines scored for the New York Red Bulls in his MLS debut to help his side defeat the Portland Timbers, 4-0. (READ)

Ethan Finlay scored twice as Minnesota United earned three points against Orlando City with a 2-1 win. (READ)

The usual suspects struck for Atlanta United in their 3-1 win over D.C. United. (READ)

NYCFC are off to a strong start after a 2-1 home win over the LA Galaxy. (READ)