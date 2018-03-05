Monday Kickoff: Davide Astori, Arsene Wenger and more

It was a tragic weekend with the passing of Davide Astori, whose passing from an apparent heart attack sent shockwaves throughout the soccer landscape.

In the aftermath of Davide Astori’s death, Fiorentina president Andrea Della Valle says the defender was set to sign a new contract with the club. (REPORT)

An investigation has begun into the cause of Astori’s death, with authorities deeming the incident a potential manslaughter in an effort to conduct an autopsy. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he is confident that he can turn things around at struggling Arsenal following the club’s fourth consecutive loss. (REPORT)

Despite his injury struggles and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele will reportedly push to stay at Barcelona. (REPORT)

With Neymar out of action for an extended period, Kylian Mbappe has overcome injury in time to return to the PSG squad ahead of the upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Joshua Kimmich is reportedly set to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Midfielder Ramires says the “door is always open” for a return to Chelsea. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has reportedly chosen to represent Scotland on the international level despite being born in England. (REPORT)