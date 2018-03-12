Monday Kickoff: Kane injury, Pogba misses training and more

Two major Premier League stars are dealing with injuries heading into the home stretch.

Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in Tottenham’s win over Bournemouth. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba missed training ahead of Manchester United’s match against Sevilla. (REPORT)

Arturo Vidal says he hopes Jupp Heynckes remains at Bayern Munich for many years. (REPORT)

An emergency meeting was held to address crowd troubled at West Ham following this past weekend’s 3-0 loss to Burnley. (REPORT)

Barcelona officially signed Brazilian Arthur in a deal that will cost €30m plus €9m in variable amounts. (REPORT)

A match in Greece was halted after Paok’s owner, Ivan Savvidis, invaded the pitch while apparently wielding a gun. (REPORT)

South Korea’s coach says he is concerned that Son Heung-Min will be burnt out by his heavy work load at Tottenham. (REPORT)

Timo Werner says he will “definitely” remain at RB Leipzig next season. (REPORT)

