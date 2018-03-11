NYCFC topple Galaxy for second consecutive win to open 2018

After picking up a big road win to start the season, NYCFC put in another strong performance against a Western Conference foe to earn three points from their home opener.

Goals from Anton Tinnerholm and David Villa led the way for NYCFC, who toppled the LA Galaxy, 2-1, at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon. NYCFC picked up the club’s second win in as many games while LA Galaxy picked up their first loss of the season after beating the Portland Timbers in their 2018 debut.

NYCFC opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Tinnerholm, who fired a rocket of a shot off the crossbar and in for his first MLS goal. The Swede jumped on a deflection off of Michael Cianni, firing first-time to give NYCFC the 1-0 lead.

A second goal came in the 33rd minute on a finish from Villa, who took advantage of a rebound to push the lead to two. Following a David Bingham stop on Ben Sweat, Villa was left with all but an open net as he scored his first goal of 2018 in his 100th career MLS match.

The Galaxy opened the second half with a 61st minute goal from Jonathan dos Santos. The Mexican international tapped home a cross from Ema Boateng, bringing the visitors within one with 30 minutes remaining.

NYCFC created a number of chances in the opening half, including a Medina shot that went just wide of the post.The Galaxy’s best chance of the first half came in the 27th minute, but a Save of the Week candidate from Sean Johnson preserved the NYCFC lead. After breaking free on the right, Sebastian Lletget sent a cross to Ola Kamara, who was stuffed on the doorstep by a diving Johnson.

The LA Galaxy’s comeback all but ended late as Ashley Cole was sent off with a second yellow card.

NYCFC now looks ahead to another home match next Saturday against Orlando City while the Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps next time out.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Anton Tinnerholm put in a strong defensive performance while scoring a pretty goal to lead NYCFC to victory.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

After a strong save from David Bingham, David Villa pounced on the loose ball to finish what ended up as the game-winning goal.

MATCH TO FORGET

Giovani dos Santos had an entirely forgettable first half in which he failed to do much of anything. His lethargic performance earned him an early hook as Sigi Schmid pulled the Mexican forward at halftime.