Red Bulls acquire Parker from Whitecaps in exchange for Felipe, TAM, international spot

On the eve of MLS kickoff, the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps have combined for a blockbuster trade.

The Whitecaps have traded defender Tim Parker to the Red Bulls in exchange for Felipe, 500K in Targeted Allocation Money and an international slot. The Red Bulls will send Vancouver $225,000 of TAM for 2018, and $275,000 of TAM for 2019.

The move comes in the aftermath of comments from Jesse Marsch following the Red Bulls’ win over Olimpia that all but confirmed Felipe would be on the move.

Parker, a New York native and a former player at St. Johns, was the Whitecaps’ first round selection in the 2015 MLS Draft. The 25-year-old defender went on to make 76 total appearances for the club while forming one of the league’s top defensive duos next to Kendall Waston. In addition, Parker has taken part in two January camps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Felipe, meanwhile, has long been a favorite of Marsh, who made a move to acquire the midfielder from the Montreal Impact once he was named Red Bulls boss in 2015. The 27-year-old midfielder made 100 appearances for the Red Bulls, scoring 10 goals with 17 assists.

Now, Parker joins a Red Bulls centerback group headlined by Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin and Tommy Redding, while Felipe moves to a Whitecaps team that recently traded a midfield piece in Tony Tchani.