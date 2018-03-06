Report: Pulisic linked with Real Madrid as potential Bale replacement

Christian Pulisic’s name is one that routinely pops up in transfer rumors, and that likely will not change for quite some time. This time, the Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with an unlikely move the reigning European champions.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez has been tracking the American midfielder for months and has high hopes of one day signing him. The club has reportedly prepared an $80 million for Pulisic should Gareth Bale leave, although the club’s first priority is reportedly a push for current PSG and former Barcelona star Neymar.

Real Madrid is far from the first club to have been linked with Pulisic, as Chelsea has recently joined Manchester United and Liverpool as clubs reportedly interested.

The midfielder has repeatedly stated his interest in remaining with Borussia Dortmund despite the numerous offers.

Pulisic and Dortmund return to action Thursday against RB Salzburg in Europa League action.