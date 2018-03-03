Saturday European Rewind: Juventus edges Lazio, Dortmund ties Leipzig, and more

The Serie A title race looks clear that it is down to two teams for the remainder of the season. League leaders Napoli are now just one point clear of defending champions Juventus following the Old Lady’s 1-0 dramatic win at Lazio on Saturday. With both sides failing to have many shots on goal in the match, Paulo Dybala played the role of hero again for Juve scoring the winner after 93 minutes. The Argentine slotted home with his usual left foot into the top-right corner after Lazio failed to clear consecutive loose balls. It was Dybala’s 15th goal of the season in all competitions. Gianluigi Buffon made two saves in the clean sheet, in which Juve exacted revenge on Lazio after losing 2-1 to them back in October. Lazio remains in third place, and now 15 points back from their Saturday opponents. Juventus have a match in hand and have it all to do if they want to win their seventh consecutive league title.

Elsewhere, Burnley fought their way back for a home win against Everton, while Borussia Dortmund traveled to RB Leipzig. PSG faced a road test at Troyes without the services of playmaking winger Neymar. Sevilla hosted Athletic Bilbao in the must-watch fixture in La Liga, while Lazio hosted Juventus in Serie A.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s EPL results:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Burnley fought their way back at Turf Moor for a 2-1 win over Everton using a pair of second-half goals. An 80th-minute header from Chris Wood sealed the comeback for Sean Dyche’s side after being down for almost 40 minutes. Cenk Tosun headed Everton in front after 20 minutes for his first goal for his new club. Ashley Barnes slotted home Burnley’s equalizer after 56 minutes, giving him six goals on the season in all competitions. Wood rose the highest on a Burnley corner kick, heading home Johann Burg Gudmundsson’s cross past Jordan Pickford for the winning goal. Ashley Williams was sent off for Everton six minutes later after seeing a straight red for violent conduct. The Clarets remain in seventh place, five points behind sixth-place Arsenal, while Everton are down to 10th.

Swansea City lifted themselves out of the bottom three on Saturday after a 4-1 pummeling of West Ham United at home. The Swans scored a pair of goals in each half, in what looked like a very comfortable performance. Ki Sung-Yueng’s left-footed finish after eight minutes opened the scoring at the Liberty Stadium, before Mike Van Der Hoorn headed the South Korean’s cross in later in the half. Andy King finished from close-range after 48 minutes to extend the Swans lead to 3-0 early in the second-half. Jordan ayew slotted in Swansea’s fourth from the penalty spot after his brother Andre drew a foul inside of the box. Michail Antonio scored a mere consolation for David Moyes’ team who have now lost three of their last four matches. Swansea are up to 13th with the win.

Here’s all of Saturday’s EPL results:

Burnley 2 – Everton 1

Leicester City 1 – AFC Bournemouth 1

Southampton 0 – Stoke City 0

Swansea City 4 – West Ham United 1

Tottenham Hotspur 2 – Huddersfield Town 0

Watford 1 – West Bromwich Albion 0

Liverpool 2 – Newcastle United 0

SPANISH LA LIGA

Real Madrid used goals from both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to ease their way past Getafe 3-1 at home. Bale’s opener came 24 minutes in at the Santiago Bernabeu as he finished from a fast break. Ronaldo doubled Real’s lead on the verge of halftime after finishing off Karim Benzema’s assist. Loic Remy saw a second yellow card for Getafe early in the second-half which reduced the visitors to 10-men. Francisco Portillo pulled one back for Getafe after 65 minutes, scoring from the penalty spot. Ronaldo netted his 16th league goal of the campaign, heading home Marcelo’s cross in the 78th-minute. Getafe are in 10th place following the defeat, while Real sit seven points back of city rivals Atletico.

Sevilla made it two wins in four days with a 2-0 home triumph against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Luis Muriel opened things in the 27th-minute for Sevilla, scoring from a difficult angle. It was the Colombian’s sixth league goal of the season. Franco Vazquez headed Steven N’Zonzi’s cross in from the hosts insurance goal later in the half. Athletic was held to three shots on goal, eventually falling for the third time in their last five matches. Sevilla are in fifth place after the win, while Bilbao are in 13th.

Here’s all of Saturday’s La Liga results:

Villarreal 0 – Girona 2

Sevilla 2 – Athletic Bilbao 0

Leganes 2 – Malaga 0

Deportivo 1 – Eibar 1

Real Madrid 3 – Getafe 1

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund kept their unbeaten run alive on Saturday, drawing 1-1 on the road at RB Leipzig. Marco Reus’s 38th-minute equalizer drew the visitors level in the first-half, giving him three goals since his return in 2018. Jean-Kevin Augustin’s right-footed strike in the 29th-minute had Leipzig in front, only to be pegged back later in the half. Both teams lacked the final product in front of goal in the second 45, combining for only one shot on goal the rest of the match. Dortmund are in third following Schalke’s win, while Leipzig are in sixth place.

Schalke jumped to second in the league table after a 1-0 home success against Hertha Berlin. Marko Pjaca played the hero for the hosts, scoring the lone goal in the match after 37 minutes. Weston McKennie returned to the Schalke squad as a second-half substitute in the win, playing the final 10+ minutes. Hertha only forced three saves from Ralf Fahrmann, while Schalke had three shots on goal as well. Hertha are winless in their last three matches, which sees them in 11th place.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Borussia Monchengladbach 2 – Werder Bremen 2

Schalke 1 – Hertha Berlin 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – Hannover 0

FC Augsburg 0 – 1899 Hoffenheim 2

Hamburg 0 – FSV Mainz 0

VfL Wolfsburg 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 2

RB Leipzig 1 – Borussia Dortmund 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

AS Roma rolled their way to three points on the road, downing league leaders Napoli 4-2 at the San Paolo. Goals from Cenzig Under and Edin Dzeko had the visitors in front at halftime, leading 2-1. Lorenzo Insigne’s sixth-minute opener was Napoli’s lone strike in the opening 45. Dzeko netted his second of the match after 73 minutes, beating Pepe Reina from long-range. Diego Perotti put the icing on the cake in the 79th-minute, slotting home his seventh goal of the season in all competitions. Dries Mertens scored a consolation goal for Napoli in the 92nd-minute. Brazilian international Alisson made 11 saves for Roma, helping them to their first win at Napoli since last October. Napoli are a point clear of defending champs Juventus in the league table, while Roma are in third on 53 points.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Spal 1 – Bologna 0

Lazio 0 – Juventus 1

Napoli 2 – AS Roma 4

FRENCH LIGUE 1

PSG won their first match without the services of Neymar, defeating Troyes 2-0 on the road. It was one of PSG’s many other playmakers who opened scoring on Saturday as Angel Di Maria scored after 47 minutes for his ninth goal in all competitions. Christopher Nkunku’s right-footed strike doubled PSG’s lead later in the half and ultimately doomed Troyes to their third defeat out of their past five matches. PSG remains 14 points clear at the top of the league table, while Troyes are in 18th and a point from safety.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Nice 2 – Lille 1

AS Monaco 2 – Bordeaux 1

Troyes 0 – PSG 2

Amiens 0 – Rennes 2

Angers 3 – Guingamp 0

Metz 1 – Toulouse 1

St. Etienne 2 – Dijon 2