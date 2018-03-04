SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Alex Morgan

She may not have gotten on the scoresheet in Sunday’s draw with France, but Alex Morgan recorded a strong performance for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The forward was lively at the head of the U.S. attack, particularly in a second half that saw many opportunities but no goals. As Morgan frequently has throughout her career, she managed to get into important positions, sometimes aiding teammates and other times got close to scoring herself. The day’s captain continues her strong run of form that began over the summer, coinciding with the team’s unbeaten run.

Honorable mentions go to Kelley O’Hara, who dominated her flank and won the free kick that led to the U.S.’ only goal, and Alyssa Naeher, whose growing comfort off the line was incredibly visible during France’s threatening moments.