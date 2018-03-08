SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Mallory Pugh

It was a return to strong form for Mallory Pugh, who managed once again to dominate as the U.S. Women’s National Team beat England 1-0 in the final match of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

The teenager did not get on the scoresheet, but it was not for lack of trying. Pugh won the ball frequently, and made impressive runs into the box either in an attempt to score herself or assist her teammates. She notably won the ball from a wide position, then ran several yards, dancing around several English players before shooting just wide of the net in the first half.

Her efforts on Wednesday helped lead the USWNT to victory while earning SBI USWNT Woman of the Match.

Pugh’s partners on the front line deserves honorable mentions of their own. Megan Rapinoe provided the cross that led to Bright’s eventual own goal, while Alex Morgan continued her strong run of form by consistently threatening the England goal.