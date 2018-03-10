Soccer Saturday: Your Running Commentary

Week 2 of MLS play kicks off on Saturday with a full slate of seven matches.

It all starts in Columbus as the Crew host the Montreal Impact to kickstart the day. The afternoon slate also sees a clash between the Colorado Rapids and New England Revolution while LAFC faces another tough road test at Real Salt Lake.

In the evening, the Chicago Fire play host to Sporting KC while the Houston Dynamo’s high-powered attack faces off with fellow Week 1 winners in the Vancouver Whitecaps. With CONCACAF Champions League on the horizon, the New York Red Bulls host the Portland Timbers before the evening concludes with Orlando City’s clash with Minnesota United.

If you’ll be watching today’s matches, feel free to share your thoughts, analysis and questions in the comment section below.

Here’s a closer look at today’s schedule:

Saturday

MLS

1 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew vs. Montreal Impact

1:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles FC

6 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. Sorting Kansas City

6 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

7 p.m. – MLS Live – New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City vs. Minnesota United