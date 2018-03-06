Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

It’s a Champions League day as both the UEFA Champions League and CONCACAF Champions League continue with intriguing matches.

In Europe, the action is headlined by Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Real Madrid as the French side looks to overcome both the loss of Neymar and a 3-1 aggregate deficit heading to the Parc des Princes. In the other match, Porto appears to be facing an insurmountable deficit as Liverpool carry a 5-0 lead to Anfield.

CONCACAF Champions League action headlines the evening slate with Club America’s clash with Tauro FC opening the schedule. Then, the New York Red Bulls face Club Tijuana in the opening leg of their quarterfinal bout.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the SBI comment section.

Enjoy the action.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – PSG vs. Real Madrid

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Liverpool vs. Porto

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Tauro FC

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. New York Red Bulls