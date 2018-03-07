Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

It’s a busy day of continental action across the globe as another Champions League Wednesday is upon us.

Things begin in Europe with a couple of UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs as Manchester City looks to close out FC Basel while Tottenham and Juventus look to follow up their thrilling 2-2 first leg.

Back in North America, there are a pair of CONCACAF Champions League matches featuring MLS clubs tonight. After the New York Red Bulls took down Club Tijuana last night, Toronto FC looks to keep the good times going for the league against Tigres UANL and the Seattle Sounders take on Chivas de Guadalajara.

There is also Copa Sudamericana action and the USWNT in the SheBelieves Cup.

Here’s the full rundown of today’s action:

UEFA Champions League

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m, – FS2, ESPN Deportes – Manchester City vs. FC Basel

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes, go90 – Toronto FC vs. Tigres UANL

10 p.m, – Univision Deportes, go90 – Seattle Sounders vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

SheBelieves Cup

4 p.m, – ESPN3 – France vs. Germany

7 p.m. – ESPNEWS, ESPN3 – United States vs. England

Copa Sudamericana

5;15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Cerro vs. Sport Rosario

5:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – General Diaz vs. Barcelona SC

7:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Deportivo Cuenca vs. Sportivo Luqueno

7:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Sporting Cristal vs. Lanus