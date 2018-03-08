Substitute Pulisic provides assist in Dortmund's Europa League loss to RB Salzburg

Christian Pulisic made an impact as a substitute on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to lead Borussia Dortmund to a win in the opening leg of their Champions League clash of Red Bull Salzburg.

Brought in as a second half substitute, Pulisic assisted Andre Schurrle in the 62nd minute. However, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome RB Salzburg, who held on for a 2-1 win at Dortmund in the opening leg of their quarterfinal clash.

Following a scoreless first half, Valon Berisha opened the scoring for the Austrian side via a 49th minute penalty kick. Berisha scored a second seven minutes later before Pulisic joined the fray in the 61st.

One minute later, Dortmund was back in it as Pulisic fed Schurrle, but the German side could never find an equalizer, putting them in a massive hole heading into the second leg.

Here’s a closer look at Pulisic’s assist:

