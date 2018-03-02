TFC face Tigres, Red Bulls take on Club Tijuana to headline CCL quarterfinals

The CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals are set with some intriguing two-legged matchups pitting MLS powerhouses against Mexican foes.
A clash between Toronto FC and Mexican side Tigres is likely the most intriguing of the round, which kicks off on March 6 and 7. TFC heads to the quarterfinals after breezing past the Colorado Rapids, while Tigres topped Herediano, 5-3, over two legs. The reigning MLS Cup champions will take on the reigning Mexican champions on the second day of quarterfinal play, pitting two of North America’s most high-priced and star-studded teams against one another.
On March 6, the New York Red Bulls will face Club Tijuana, a team featuring several American players. The Red Bulls topped Olimpia, 3-1, on aggregate in their opening series while Xolos edged Motagua, 2-1, in their matchup.
The other MLS-Liga MX clash occurs on March 7 when the Seattle Sounders take the field after routing Santa Tecla with a strong second leg. Their opponent is Chivas de Guadalajara, who enter the quarterfinals riding high following a 7-0 aggregate beatdown of Cibao.
Finally, there’s a meeting featuring current Liga MX leaders, Club America, and Panamanian side Tauro FC, who enter the quarterfinals after taking down FC Dallas on away goals.
Here’s a closer look at the quarterfinal matchups and dates
TORONTO FC vs. TIGRES
Leg 1: March 7 at Tigres
Leg 2: March 13 at TFC
NEW YORK RED BULLS vs. CLUB TIJUANA
Leg 1: March 6 at Club Tijuana
Leg 2: March 13 at Red Bulls
SEATTLE SOUNDERS vs. CHIVAS DE GUADALJARA
Leg 1: March 7 at Sounders
Leg 2: March 14 at Chivas
CLUB AMERICA vs. FC TAURO
Leg 1: March 6 at Club America
Leg 2: March 14 at FC Tauro
Those are some dang good games. Shame it is so hard to watch the games.
Shame really is the word to use….As in shame on soccer fans in this country for not watching enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i can’t seem to find any info currently on the #SCCL site regarding yellow card accumilation. Are we anticipating projected starting XIs soon? Glad #RBNY aren’t playing opening weekend with MLS, the mexican sides have 4 games within a tight stretch if you count clasura and #SCCL #TiredLegs ?
LikeLike