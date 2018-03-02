TFC face Tigres, Red Bulls take on Club Tijuana to headline CCL quarterfinals

The CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals are set with some intriguing two-legged matchups pitting MLS powerhouses against Mexican foes.

A clash between Toronto FC and Mexican side Tigres is likely the most intriguing of the round, which kicks off on March 6 and 7. TFC heads to the quarterfinals after breezing past the Colorado Rapids, while Tigres topped Herediano, 5-3, over two legs. The reigning MLS Cup champions will take on the reigning Mexican champions on the second day of quarterfinal play, pitting two of North America’s most high-priced and star-studded teams against one another.

On March 6, the New York Red Bulls will face Club Tijuana, a team featuring several American players. The Red Bulls topped Olimpia, 3-1, on aggregate in their opening series while Xolos edged Motagua, 2-1, in their matchup.

The other MLS-Liga MX clash occurs on March 7 when the Seattle Sounders take the field after routing Santa Tecla with a strong second leg. Their opponent is Chivas de Guadalajara, who enter the quarterfinals riding high following a 7-0 aggregate beatdown of Cibao.

Finally, there’s a meeting featuring current Liga MX leaders, Club America, and Panamanian side Tauro FC, who enter the quarterfinals after taking down FC Dallas on away goals.

Here’s a closer look at the quarterfinal matchups and dates

TORONTO FC vs. TIGRES

Leg 1: March 7 at Tigres

Leg 2: March 13 at TFC

NEW YORK RED BULLS vs. CLUB TIJUANA

Leg 1: March 6 at Club Tijuana

Leg 2: March 13 at Red Bulls

SEATTLE SOUNDERS vs. CHIVAS DE GUADALJARA

Leg 1: March 7 at Sounders

Leg 2: March 14 at Chivas

CLUB AMERICA vs. FC TAURO

Leg 1: March 6 at Club America

Leg 2: March 14 at FC Tauro