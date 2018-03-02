The SBI Soccer Podcast: Episode 3 (MLS Western Conference preview, season predictions)

It’s the final week before the beginning of the MLS regular season, so the SBI Soccer Podcast is back and ready to get you primed for the Western Conference.

Co-hosts Joe Hojnacki, Ryan Tolmich, and Joe Tansey break down the good and the bad of the West, but they also give their bold predictions for the major MLS award categories. Stick around until the end to hear which of the three comes up with the most shocking prognostication for 2018.

Have a listen to their preview and predictions below:

