This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There are plenty of rivalry matches throughout the world to get you warmed up for the beginning of the MLS regular season this weekend.

Opening things up is a classic Portuguese rivalry. The battle of Dragões vs Leões between FC Porto and Sporting CP takes place on Friday night. Often seen as a battle between the northern and southern halves of the country, these two are always amongst the elite in Portuguese football.

Saturday’s huge clash is El Clasico Nacional between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America. Two of Mexico’s most storied clubs are currently on opposite ends of the Clausura table, but that won’t stop this heated fixture from being must watch television.

Finally, Italy’s one of most fierce derbies goes down at the San Siro on Sunday night. A red hot AC Milan plays a struggling Internazionale with spots in next year’s Champions League on the line.

Of course, MLS begins its regular season this week and you can watch every match for free on MLS Live for the first few weeks of the season.

So, set your alarms early on Saturday and prepare to watch soccer from the break of dawn all the way beyond midnight. Here’s your full itinerary.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Werder Bremen

Ligue 1

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Lille

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – FC Porto vs. Sporting CP

liga mx

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Atlas

Saturday

mls

1 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Houston Dynamo vs. Atlanta United

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City vs. D.C. United

8 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Everton

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – CNBC – Southampton vs. Stoke City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Villarreal vs. Girona

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Athletic Bilbao

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Eibar

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Leganes vs. Malaga

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Getafe

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. Mainz

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – SPAL vs. Bologna

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lazio vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. AS Roma

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Troyes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Stade Rennes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Guingamp

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Dijon

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Maritimo

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Queretaro

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Puebla

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club Leon vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Santos Laguna

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Club America

Brazilian carioca state championship

3 p.m. – GolTV – Flamengo vs. Botafogo

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham City

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Reading

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Erzgebirge Aue

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Greuther Furth

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. MSV Duisburg

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula

Sunday

mls

5 p.m. – ESPN – Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC

6 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Montreal Impact

7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. New York City FC

10 p.m. – FS1 – LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Espanyol

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Alaves

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Real Betis

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. VfB Stuttgart

12 p.m. -FS1 – SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Crotone

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Fiorentina

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Sampdoria

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Strasbourg

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – Olympique Marseille vs. Nantes

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Pachuca

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Tigres UANL

she believes cup

12 p.m. – ESPN2 – United States vs. France

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Germany vs. England

brazilian paulista state championship

3 p.m. – GolTV – Santos vs. Corinthians

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Jahn Regensburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Arminia Bielefeld

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. FC St. Pauli

scottish fa cup

11:15 a.m. – GolTV – Rangers vs. Falkirk

english league one

7 a.m. – ESPN3 – Blackburn Rovers vs. Wigan Athletic