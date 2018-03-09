This Weekend's Soccer on TV

A pair of Italian Champions League challengers highlight a Sunday to keep you on time after shifting your clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time.
Napoli continues their title challenge as they face Inter Milan at home on Sunday afternoon. Napoli will look to keep up with a surging Juventus, who will surely have points in the bag from earlier in the day, as they look to hold onto the top spot in Serie A. Inter, meanwhile, are currently outside the top four and will look to steal some points to get back into the European picture.
Elsewhere, Manchester United and Liverpool square off in an old school, English rivalry, Bayern Munich looks to march one step closer to another Bundesliga title, and Barcelona hopes they can continue to separate themselves on top of Spain’s pile.
Here’s the full rundown of watchable soccer this weekend:
Friday
La liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Deportivo La Coruna
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Mainz vs. Schalke 04
italian serie a
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. Torino
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco
liga mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Veracruz
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Puebla
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Heidenheim
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Nurnberg
ascenso mx
9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Correcaminos UAT
Saturday
mls
1 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew vs. Montreal Impact
1:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids
3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles FC
6 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. Sorting Kansas City
6 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
7 p.m. – MLS Live – New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City vs. Minnesota United
english premier league
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Liverpool
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. Southampton
10 a.m. – NBC Universo – West Ham United vs. Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Swansea City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City
12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs. Real Madrid
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Valencia
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Levante
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Malaga vs. Barcelona
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Hannover 96 vs. FC Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hertha Berlin v s. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
italian serie a
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Chievo Verona
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Metz
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Angers
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. SC Amiens
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Montpellier
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Troyes
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Saint-Etienne
portuguese primeira liga
1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Desportivo Aves
liga mx
6 p.m. – Galavision – Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Necaxa
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Club Leon
english football league championship
10 a.m. – Millwall vs. Brentford
12:30 p.m. – Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
german 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Eintracht Braunschweig
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. FC Kaiserslautern
uruguayan premier division
2:30 p.m. – GolTV – Penarol vs. Boston River
5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Defensor Sporting
Sunday
mls
3 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
5 p.m. – MLS Live – New York City vs. LA Galaxy
english premier league
9:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Watford
12 p.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad
11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Villarreal
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Leganes
german bundesliga
10:30 a.m. – FS1 – VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig
1 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
italian serie a
7:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Benevento
10 a.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Udinese
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Atalanta
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Lazio
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Sampdoria
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. SPAL
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. AC Milan
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Napoli
ligue 1
10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Nice
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Caen
4 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Olympique Marseille
portuguese primeira liga
4:15 p.m. – Pacos de Ferreira vs. FC Porto
liga mx
2 p.m. – Univision – Pumas UNAM vs. Toluca
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey
turkish super league
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Konyaspor
english football league championship
10:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Nottingham Forest vs. Derby County
german 2. bundesliga
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Erzgebirge Aue
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Sandhausen
Reminder MLS Live is free this season
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I had no idea.
LikeLike
All season or until espn+ goes live sometime during 2018?
LikeLike
Just looked it up and it’s until ESPN+ goes on the air with those games, supposedly “later this Spring.” The good news is, according to the MLS web site, that ESPN+ will cost only $49.95 vs. MLS Live’s $79.95.
LikeLike