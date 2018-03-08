Thursday Kickoff: Low favorite to replace Wenger, PSG interested in Conte and more

Two major jobs could reportedly be up for grabs this summer, and candidates are beginning to emerge before a move has been made.

Germany’s Joachim Low is reportedly the favorite to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal should the club make a move. (REPORT)

PSG has reportedly contacted Antonio Conte to discuss the club’s managerial position. (REPORT)

David de Gea is reportedly still waiting for a new contract offer from Manchester United and, if one doesn’t come soon, his interest in Real Madrid could reportedly return. (REPORT)

Manchester United is confident that the club will sign Anthony Martial to a new deal. (REPORT)

Emre Can says he will not be discussing his future as he looks to focus on helping Liverpool. (REPORT)

Newcastle United is reportedly looking to sign Iker Casillas this summer. (REPORT)

Son Heung-Min says a lack of experience was not the reason for Tottenham’s Champions League defeat. (READ)

Inter Milan is reportedly interested in PSG midfielder Benoit Rabiot. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes says the club is interested in signing Malcom. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

A late Clint Dempsey goal lifted the Seattle Sounders past Chivas de Guadalajara. (READ)

Jonathan Osorio’s stunning finish led Toronto FC to a win over Tigres. (READ)

The USWNT topped England to win the SheBelieves Cup. (READ)

Hertha Berlin’s coach says Jonathan Klinsmann is “too American” while criticizing the goalkeeper’s work ethic. (READ)

CONCACAF unveiled a new logo and the full format for the new Nations League. (READ)

Fabian Johnson has returned to training with Borussia Monchengladbach. (READ)

Luis Robles, Bradley Wright-Phillips and a little bit of luck guided the Red Bulls past Club Tijuana. (READ)

The SBI Soccer Podcast returns to discuss Week 1 of MLS play. (READ)