Thursday Kickoff: Neymar surgery, Lewandowski confronted by Hummels and more

An injury will keep Neymar out right up until the World Cup while two other stars were involved in a training incident.

Neymar will undergo surgery on his injured foot and could miss up to three months. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski was reportedly involved in a training ground confrontation with Mats Hummels over the former’s lack of defensive effort in practice. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich will not decide on a permanent move for James Rodriguez this summer as the club heads towards the second year of his two-year loan from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Despite rumors linking him to Premier League clubs, Marco Asensio says he is committed to staying with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Ashley Young and Daley Blind have reportedly signed new contracts with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has signed a new contract. (REPORT)

With Arsenal and Barcelona as reported suitors, Max Meyer has turned down a contract offer from Schalke. (REPORT)

FC Dallas was eliminated from the CCL despite topping Tauro FC. (READ)

The North American 2026 World Cup bid is reportedly in danger of losing to Morocco. (READ)

A look at LAFC ahead of the club’s debut season. (READ)

Orlando City is rebuilt as the club pursues its first playoff berth. (READ)

NYCFC is deeper than ever and eyeing an extended playoff run. (READ)

Minnesota United will look to improve in a number of ways heading into Year 2. (READ)

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco will miss the start of the season due to injury. (READ)