Tim Ream nominated for EFL Player of the Month

The nominees for February’s EFL Player of the Month are out and there’s an American name on the list.

Fulham’s Tim Ream is a candidate for the honor after a strong month that saw him help his side keep three clean sheets while making several stellar defensive plays.

The 30-year-old center back has 34 appearances in the Championship this year, all of them starts in central defense. He has one goal and only one yellow card on the year.

Ream was most recently called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team over the summer, when he made one start during the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

