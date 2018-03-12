Timothy Weah hails 'incredible' home debut with PSG

Timothy Weah recently made his first team debut with Paris Saint-Germain, and the young American attacker was fortunate enough to experience another memorable moment over the weekend.

Weah came into Saturday’s match against Metz with 19 minutes left, making his home debut in PSG’s 5-0 thrashing. The home appearance comes just nine days after Weah made his first team debut with the club.

For the second time in as many games, Weah nearly scored a goal, as the attacker was stopped in another one-on-one situation by goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima. Still, it was a memorable day for the 18-year-old forward.

“It’s incredible to have played here at the Parc des Princes, in front of thousands of Paris fans and alongside such great players,” Weah said. “It”s a dream come true for me to play for the same club as my father.

“It was an amazing moment playing in front of thousands and thousands of fans,” he added. “They were chanting my name when I came on the field, which was amazing. To be on the field with such great players, playing alongside Kylian (Mbappe) and Christo (Nkunku) is just a dream come true. Playing in a stadium that my father played in as well, it’s amazing. I’m looking forward to more games.”

PSG returns to action on Wednesday against Angers.