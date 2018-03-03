Timothy Weah makes first team debut in PSG win

Timothy Weah makes first team debut in PSG win

Timothy Weah makes first team debut in PSG win

Saturday was a day to remember for U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team forward Timothy Weah.

Weah made his first team debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, coming on in the 79th minute of the team’s 2-0 win over Troyes. Weah, a member of the U.S. team at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, has been a fixture with the club’s youth teams for several years and is reportedly in the process of negotiating a new contract with the club.

Weah created one chance late in his debut appearances, firing a shot that was saved before a teammate was ruled offside.

The 18-year-old forward  scored twice for the U.S. at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship and followed that in up with a hat trick at the U-17 World Cup.

