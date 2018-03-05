Timothy Weah thrilled with 'birthday present' of PSG debut

Making your debut at 18 years old is quite an accomplishment. Making your debut for a club the size of Paris Saint-Germain while still in your teenage years? That’s an achievement of another level altogether.

Timothy Weah did just that over the weekend, coming on as a second half substitute in PSG’s 2-0 win at Troyes on Saturday. The former U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team star has been a key piece of the club’s youth team for quite some time but, on Saturday, he was given a chance to make an impression at the senior level for a young, rotated PSG side.

Just several weeks after 18th birthday, Weah did not look out of place, either, nearly scoring during his 11-minute cameo only to see his shot saved by Troyes goalkeeper Edwin Zelazny.

“I was really happy to play in Ligue 1 today,” Weah said. “I would like to thank the coach, the staff and the other players who have been really nice. I came close to scoring, that would have been the icing on the cake. I hope to be able to play again and score goals. Coming just after my 18th birthday, it’s like a birthday present. I’m happy to play for the club of my heart.”

Weah, who reportedly is in discussions with the club over a new contract, has been a key piece for the U.S. on the youth level, scoring multiple goals at both the CONCACAF U-17 Championship and the U-17 World Cup.

His performances with the U.S. has impressed and, on Saturday, the efforts of Weah and several young teammates impressed at least one veteran.

“We had a few difficulties at the start of the game, but overall we were quite good,” said defender Thomas Meunier. “Paris also gives its youngsters a chance, and that’s a good thing. It’s a reward for the youth academy. We saw that with Timothy, Christopher (Nkunku) who scored and I’m not forgetting Adrien (Rabiot), Alphonse (Areola) and Presnel (Kimpembe). It’s a positive point.”

