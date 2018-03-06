Tuesday Kickoff: Fiorentina to retire Astori's number, Serie A rescheduled and more

The fallout from Davide Astori’s tragic death continues in Italy.

Fiorentina will retire Davide Astori’s No. 13 jersey following the defender’s death over the weekend. (REPORT)

All Serie A fixtures postponed in the wake of Astori’s death have been rescheduled for April 3 and 4. (REPORT)

N’Golo Kante reportedly fainted during a Chelsea training session ahead of the club’s clash with Manchester City over the weekend, but was cleared to play by doctors. (REPORT)

The Arsenal Supporters Trust says 88 percent of voting fans says Arsene Wenger should be dismissed at the end of the season. (REPORT)

Napoli is reportedly interested in making a push for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. (REPORT)

Southampton will reportedly fire manager Mauricio Pellegrino even if the club survives the relegation fight this season. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

SBI breaks down all of the weekend’s MLS action. (READ)

Tyler Miller and Diego Rossi headline the Best of MLS. (READ)

Aron Johannsson eyes a starting job at Werder Bremen. (READ)

Timothy Weah saw his PSG debut as a very special “birthday present”. (READ)

SBI took a closer look at the USWNT’s draw with France. (READ)

The USWNT sputtered against France, especially in the midfield. (READ)