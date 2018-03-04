Union homegrown players Anthony Fontana, Auston Trusty take huge steps in debut

In any professional soccer league, getting off to a strong start to the season is crucial. Gaining confidence and momentum throughout the season can only lead to great things, and can help a team avoid any dramatic endings come Fall.

This adage is especially true for young players, who are taking the next step in their professional careers.

Philadelphia Union Homegrown players Anthony Fontana and Auston Trusty shined in the club’s 2-0 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Fontana made the bigger contribution of the two, as he scored the Union’s first goal in the 43rd minute.

Fontana, 18, put in a lively performance at the No. 10 position fighting for possession on numerous occasions while also looking to set up his teammates. The hard work in his 66-minute shift paid off with a scrappy goal in front of the net, as he pounced for the Union’s first tally in the 43rd minute.

“It was a great feeling,” Fontana said. “I wanted to come out here tonight and help the team in any way I could and thankfully I did that with a goal.”

The Newark, Delaware native developed through the Union academy and saw playing time in last season’s summer friendly against Premier League side Swansea City. Despite some nerves in the beginning, Fontana settled into a nice groove underneath Sapong and was always looking to get on the ball.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play here at this club,” Fontana said. “Doing it here with someone else (Trusty) in the same shoes as me, it’s pretty amazing and I was happy that I made an impact tonight.”

Fontana received praise post-match from MLS veteran Alejandro Bedoya, who made his 40th league appearance for the Union. The 30-year-old took a more advanced role in the match, looking to help the debutante get his footing in his first MLS appearance.

“I’m so happy for Anthony to get his first goal tonight. He’s a good player so I hope he takes a huge step this season for us,” Bedoya said. “He was active, he dropped even deeper to get the ball but it’s really nice to see a young player at his age want the ball and take some chances with it. He’s going to have a bright future.”

Even with a goal in his first MLS appearance, Fontana’s place in the starting XI is a big question with the upcoming week off. The Union signed Czech Republic international midfielder Borek Dockal earlier last week, which adds another midfielder to their already deep roster.

“This team is so deep and there’s a lot of healthy competitiveness in the group so I know that every moment I’m on the pitch I have to try and make an impact,” Fontana said.

Trusty, a highly-regarded center back, went the full 90 minutes paired with last season’s Rookie of the Year finalist Jack Elliott. Trusty showed good poise and effort on the pitch, looking comfortable with the ball at his feet and not being scared to try something. Even with a one-man advantage throughout the bulk of the match, Trusty stayed true to his goal of helping the team earn a clean sheet.

“It feels amazing and very humbling because this is something I’ve dreamed about since I’ve been a little kid,” Trusty told SBI. “Even with New England going down to 10 men and even nine, my goal did not change and that was to continue to do my job defensively.”

Trusty made the biggest defensive stop of the match, racing back to poke the ball away from a breaking Juan Agudelo.

The Union were caught out following a corner kick in the first-half, and Agudelo raced away looking to score. Trusty got back in time, and took the ball away from Agudelo on the edge of the box to keep his side from conceding. It was a game-changing and confidence building play by the center back.

“It’s a good confidence builder as a team now as we prepare for Columbus,” Trusty said. “Whether it’s a week away or two weeks away we’re still going to prepare the same way for the next match.”

The 2-0 scoreline for the Union was a good one, despite missing several other chances in front of goal. Head coach Jim Curtin was happy with the result and even happier with the effort shown by his two Homegrown debutantes who made an impact from the opening whistle.

“It’s a big win for us but it’s an even bigger one because we overcame some adversity this week,” Curtin said. “It’s an even bigger step for us because some Homegrown players were not just on the field, but had some huge impacts on the match. It’s special from that standpoint.”

The Union now have an early week off before welcoming the Columbus Crew to Talen Energy Stadium. Curtin understands that it’s only one week into the new campaign, but credited his team for coming together as a group and getting the job done.

“Credit to our players both young and old for stepping up for the team,” Curtin said. “Everyone did their job tonight and we know it’s just three points but in many ways it’s a big win.”