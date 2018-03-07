Wednesday Kickoff: Bale frustrated with Real Madrid, Draxler angry at PSG tactics and more

Following Real Madrid’s win over Paris Saint-Germain, there’s a bit of fallout involving two top stars.

After not featuring in the UCL clash with PSG, Gareth Bale reportedly wants out at Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Julian Draxler says he was “surprised and a bit sour” at Unai Emery’s tactics in PSG’s loss to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

An autopsy revealed Davide Astori died of natural causes. (REPORT)

Jupp Heynckes has backed Thomas Tuchel to replace him as Bayern Munich manager after the end of the season. (REPORT)

Celtic boss Brendan Rogers has dismsised reports he will take charge at Arsenal should the club fire Arsene Wenger. (REPORT)

Timo Werner, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, says he would prefer to play for Manchester United than Liverpool. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly still chasing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. (REPORT)

Leicester City says a post on Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook announcing the winger’s retirement is the result of hackers. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Miami officials have suggested a local golf site for an MLS stadium. (READ)

Tyler Miller joins a number of Houston Dynamo stars to form the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 1. (READ)

SBI asks which team impressed you most in Week 1. (READ)

Christian Pulisic has been linked with Real Madrid as a potential Bale replacement. (READ)

The Ohio attorney general and the city of Columbus have sued MLS and Precourt Sports Ventures. (READ)