Wednesday Kickoff: Neymar, Romelu Lukaku and more

With transfer reports swirling, one star’s agent/father came out to quiet rumors.

Neymar’s father insists the Brazilian star has a future with Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

Romelu Lukaku says some of his Manchester United teammates were “hiding” in the team’s loss to Sevilla. (REPORT)

PSG is reportedly willing to let Marco Verratti leave in the summer. (REPORT)

After missing out on this past weekend’s matches, Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are back in the Barcelona squad to face Chelsea. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly interested in signing Manchester United’s Phil Jones. (REPORT)

Mark Hughes is reportedly the favorite to be offered the Southampton job. (REPORT)

Shakhtar executives expect midfielder Fred to sign with Manchester City. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY KICKOFF

Toronto FC topped Tigres on away goals. (READ)

The Red Bulls thumped Club Tijuana to seal a spot in the CCL semifinals. (READ)

MLS and Liga MX are set to collide in an annual Campeones Cup as part of a new partnership. (READ)

Sevilla edged Manchester United to headline UCL action. (READ)

LAFC and Atlanta United headline the SBI MLS Best XI. (READ)

Christian Pulisic headlines Americans Abroad. (READ)

The New England Revolution are reportedly interested in signing Luca de la Torre. (READ)