A look at the Top 5 international matches involving MLS players

Fifty-five players on Major League Soccer rosters received call-ups to their respective international teams for games to be played over the next week.

The matches featuring MLS players begin Thursday, with Albert Rusnak and Slovakia taking on the United Arab Emirates and the stretch of matches ends with Mexico and the U.S. Men’s National Team playing on Tuesday night.

Below is a look at five matches to watch during the international break involving MLS players:

Panama at Denmark (Thursday)

Panama’s preparations for the 2018 World Cup ramp up in Europe over the next week, as it looks to play similar opponents to the pair of European nations in Group G.

The MLS contingent led by Seattle Sounders center back Roman Torres plays a Denmark team taking on the first of two North American opponents before the World Cup. Christian Eriksen and Co. also play Mexico in June.

Most of the MLS players on the Panama roster are defenders, with Torres, Harold Cummings, Adolfo Machado, Fidel Escobar and Michael Murillo a part of the group.

Midfielder Anibal Godoy of the San Jose Earthquakes is the lone midfielder or forward currently playing in MLS on the Panama roster, but there’s a good amount of former MLSers included as well-like forward Blas Perez.

Costa Rica at Scotland (Friday)

With two European nations also on their World Cup slate, the Ticos visit Scotland at the start of a two-game road trip that also includes a trip to Tunisia.

Six players represent MLS on the Costa Rica roster for the contest, including the reliable defensive pair of Francisco Calvo and Kendall Waston.

Midfielders Ulises Segura, David Guzman and Rodney Wallace and forward Marco Urena round out the list.

Although the Ticos have plenty of experience on their roster, they’re also bringing along four uncapped players.

Croatia vs. Mexico (Tuesday in Arlington, Texas)

Although the Dos Santos brothers aren’t in the fold for the Mexican national team, LAFC’s Carlos Vela is.

Vela and El Tri have two upcoming games in the United States, with the second coming against Croatia in Arlington, Texas Tuesday.

Mexico’s next four games occur on North American soil against European opposition before it travels to Denmark in early June ahead of the World Cup.

Paraguay vs. United States (Tuesday)

Miguel Almiron of Atlanta United headlines the Paraguay roster for the friendly in North Carolina against the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The 24-year-old midfielder is joined by a mix of youth and experience for the match against an experimental American squad.

Seven Americans on the roster for Tuesday’s friendly play in MLS, including Darlington Nagbe and Cristian Roldan

Peru vs. Iceland (Tuesday in Harrison, New Jersey)

Red Bull Arena plays host to a pair of teams headed for the World Cup on Tuesday.

Peru’s roster features Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotun and Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo.

Most of the big names will make the trip for Iceland, with Aron Gunnarsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson being two of the most experienced players on the roster.