Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, and more

Bayern Munich has had the last laugh against Borussia Dortmund in their last two meetings, downing them in both league and cup action. Christian Pulisic and his side will look to pull a major upset on Saturday, traveling to the league leaders in Bundesliga play. Dortmund are sitting in third place in the table, fighting with Schalke and a few others for a second-place finish. Despite being ousted from the Europa League, Dortmund have turned their play around in 2018 and will look towards the 19-year-old American for a spark this weekend.

Schalke will also look to keep their place in the league table as Weston McKennie and company welcome Freiburg to town. Fabian Johnson and Gladbach travel to Mainz on Easter, while Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt travel to Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen.

The new Allsvenskan campaign kicks off this weekend in Sweden, with a trio of Americans set for action. Mix Diskerud and Goteborg travel to Trelleborg in the conclusion of Sunday’s action. Elsewhere, Timothy Weah and PSG face off with Monaco in the Coupe De La Ligue final, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Huddersfield Town in EPL action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Watford on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Arsenal on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Friday.

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Leeds United on Friday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Derby County on Friday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Norwich City on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Birmingham City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face FSV Mainz on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Heidenheim on Saturday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face St. Pauli on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Union Berlin on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Monday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Chemnitzer on Saturday.

FRANCE

COUPE DE LA LIGUE

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face AS Monaco on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Lorient on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face FBBP on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face AS Nancy Lorraine on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Atlas on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Monterrey on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Veracruz on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pumas on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Girona on Saturday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face La Nucia on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Gent on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Monday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Roda JC on Saturday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Feyenoord on SUnday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Oss on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Monza on Thursday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Trelleborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Kobenhavn on Monday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Brondby on Monday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Horsens on Tuesday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face V. Guimaraes on Saturday.