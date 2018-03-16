Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weston McKennie, Geoff Cameron, and more

FC Schalke look to be finding their form again in the German Bundesliga, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time.

In the race for a top-two finish, the team has won four in a row and has one of their young starters back in the starting lineup. 19-year-old Weston McKennie returned to the squad earlier this month, and played all 90 minutes in last Friday’s 1-0 road win at FSV Mainz. The American midfielder has been a nice bright spot for a team that is already closing in on last season’s point total. McKennie will hope for a strong performance in this weekend’s clash with Wolfsburg.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will hope for a comfortable match at home against Hannover, while Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt face Mainz at home. Bobby Wood and Hamburg welcome Hertha Berlin to Imtech Arena on Saturday, looking to inch further away from the relegation zone.

Elsewhere this weekend, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City will hope to leap out of the bottom three as they welcome Everton to town. Kyle Scott will look to be included in Chelsea’s F.A. Cup squad at Leicester City.

Timothy Weah will look for his third consecutive appearance for Paris Saint-Germain as they travel to Nice in Ligue 1 action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Everton on Saturday.

F.A. CUP

Kyle Scott and Chelsea face Leicester City on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Preston North End on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Bristol City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Sheffield United on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Caleb Stanko and SC Freiburg face VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face FSV Mainz on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hannover on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Bochum on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Nurnberg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Dresden on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Monday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Fortuna Koln on Friday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Nice on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Sochaux on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Quevilly-Rouen on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Lens on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Puebla on Friday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Lobos on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Toluca on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Eibar on Friday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Novelda on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Veterbese on Saturday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Helsingor on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Feirense on Saturday.