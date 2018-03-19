Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Terrence Boyd, Joe Gyau, and more

After seeing time in German’s top flight with Darmstadt last season, Terrence Boyd is looking to help his side stay relevant in the second tier. Darmstadt, who are currently in the bottom three of the 2. Bundesliga, used a goal from the American forward to draw 1-1 with Nurnberg on Sunday. Boyd headed home Wilson Kamavuaka’s assist in from close range after 18 minutes in to give his side a 1-0 lead on the road. Despite the strong performance by Boyd, Darmstadt had to settle for a point eventually conceding after 78 minutes. The draw keeps Darmstadt in 17th place, and five points from safety. It was Boyd’s fourth goal of the season, and his first since he bagged a brace against Union Berlin back on Nov. 24th.

Christian Pulisic started and played 70 minutes for Borussia Dortmund as they defeated Hannover 1-0 at home. Fabian Johnson returned to the Borussia Monchengladbach squad on Saturday, but did not play in his team’s 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim. Andrija Novakovich continued his strong campaign in the Dutch second tier, scoring his 18th league goal of the season on Friday. Tim Ream and Cameron Carter-Vickers each started for their respective clubs in EFL Championship play over the weekend as well. Joe Gyau found the back of the net for SG Sonnenhof in their 3-1 3. Liga win on Friday.

Elsewhere, Ventura Alvarado and Jorge Villafana each started for their respective Liga MX sides, while William Yarborough was between the posts for Club Leon. Joe Corona came off the bench for Club America in their home defeat.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress due to injury in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

F.A. CUP

Kyle Scott did not dress in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson came off the bench and played nine minutes in Bolton’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 2-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played nine minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 win over FSV Mainz on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played one minute in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie did not dress in Schalke’s 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for VfL Wolfsburg.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Hamburg’s 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 70 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Hannover on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf”s 4-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-2 loss to Bochum on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen.

Terrence Boyd started, scored a GOAL, and played 65 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Nurnberg on Sunday.

McKenze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 4-2 win over Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Monday.

REGIONALLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin II’s match with Energie Cottbus was postponed.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in SG Sonnenhof’s 3-1 win over Fortuna Koln on Friday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Nice on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress in Tours’ 0-0 draw with Sochaux on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 4-1 loss to Quevilly-Rouen on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Reims’ 3-1 win over Lens on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana dressed and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 1-0 win over Puebla on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Morelia on Friday.

Alejandro Guido and Fernando Arce did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 0-0 draw with Guadalajara on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-2 draw with Lobos on Saturday.

Landon Donovan dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 47 minutes in Club America’s 2-1 loss Toluca on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress in Levante’s 2-1 win over Eibar on Friday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 0-0 draw with Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Livorno’s 3-1 loss Veterbese on Saturday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi dressed but did not play in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Helsingor on Sunday.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play in Midtjylland’s 2-1 win over Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 0-0 draw with AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 85 minutes in Benfica B’s 2-1 loss to Gil Vicente on Sunday.