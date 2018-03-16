Andrija Novakovich continues stellar form in Telstar draw

Andrija Novakovich has had a sensational campaign for Eerste Divisie side Telstar.

The 21-year-old Reading loanee had tallied 17 goals on the season coming into Friday’s showdown with Go Ahead Eagles. Novakovich found the back of the net yet again, helping his team to a 1-1 draw on the road.

Novakovich got on the end of Anass Najah’s assist to level the score at 1-1 between the side after 49 minutes.

It was the American forward’s 18th goal of the season, and his sixth in his last five league appearances.

Novakovich is currently in second place for the league lead in goals, and has helped Telstar to a current fourth place finish in the Dutch second tier.

If he continues at this pace, the forward could very well see a move to a bigger club at the conclusion of this campaign.

Telstar are back in action on March 24th, facing off with RKC Waalwijk.