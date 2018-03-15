Chivas cruises at home to knock Sounders out of CCL

MLS- Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders edged Chivas de Guadalajara in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League clash, but the MLS side had few answers in Wednesday’s second leg in Mexico.

A trio of second half goals proved more than enough for Chivas, who overcame a 1-0 deficit with a 3-0 home win over the Sounders at the Estadio Akron. With the win, Chivas books a place in the semifinal round against the New York Red Bulls.

Already shorthanded due to a number of injuries to stars such as Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro, the Sounders saw two key pieces go down in the first half, prompting early substitutions. Starting striker Will Bruin went down with the first injury just eight minutes in before defender Chad Marshall suffered the same fate in the 35th minute.

In the 50th, Chivas leveled the scoreline via a free kick from Oswaldo Alanis before taking the lead on a one-on-one finish from Javier Lopez just five minutes later.

The Sounders stayed alive until the 80th minute, just needing that one away goal to take the lead. However, an 80th minute backheel finish from José de Jesús Godínez all but sealed the win for the Mexican side.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Javier Lopez was active and aggressive throuhgout the night, firing six shots, including the eventual game-winner.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Chad Marshall’s early injury robbed the Sounders of their defensive leader, and it was easy to notice his absence as the Sounders defense was torched several times.

MATCH TO FORGET

With Marshall out, it was a rough night for the Sounders defense. Roman Torres , in particular, had a tough match as he was beaten on the second goal and way out of the play on Chivas’ third.

 

Comments

2 comments
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    this is the most i have ever been interested in ccl and i think i want more.

    Like

    Reply
  • Byrdman

    From the very beginning Seattle laid back and attempted very little going forward. Sure the injuries played a big part, but the preconceived tactic of trying to protect a one goal lead was always going to lead to this. With Lodeiro not there, I guess they were afraid to open up at all, and that led to them getting opened up all night long.

    Like

    Reply

