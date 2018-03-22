Christian Pulisic set to testify in Dortmund bus attack trial

U.S. Men’s National Team and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic will testify in the trial against Sergei W., the man who bombed the team bus on its way to a Champions League match last April.

Pulisic will be joined by teammates Nuri Sahin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Raphael Guerreiro, Shinji Kagawa, Lukasz Piszczek and Julian Weigl in a Dortmund court on May 14.

Former coach Thomas Tuchel, former defender Marc Bartra, who broke his arm in the attack, as well as several other Dortmund players and staff have already testified in the trial.

Many of the players to appear as witnesses claimed they haven’t gotten over the effects of the bombing. Tuchel claims he would still be in charge of the club had it not been for the incident.

