CJ Sapong signs new deal with Union

After several solid seasons with the Philadelphia Union, CJ Sapong has signed a new deal to remain with the club.

The Union announced on Wednesday that Sapong will remain under contract with the club through 2019 with a club option for 2020. Sapong’s previous deal was set to expire following the 2018 season.

“We are pleased to complete this agreement with CJ, a critical part of the spine of our team,” said Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. “He fits perfectly in our system with his nose for goal and his hold-up play. We’d like to thank him for his hard work and commitment to the Philadelphia Union and we look forward to working with him for years to come.”

The 29-year-old forward set the Union’s single-season record for goals with 16 in 2017. Sapong’s surge has pushed him towards time with the U.S. Men’s National Team as the forward has made four appearances with the two most recent coming in the USMNT’s last two matches.